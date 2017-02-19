Fazl-ur-Rehman agrees to let military courts decide Fata’s fate

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has reached an understanding with the federal government on the issue of Fata reforms being decided in the military courts, said party chief Fazl-ur-Rehman.

“The government has accepted our conditions and so we will support the extension to the military courts, which means extending their role to deciding the future and fate of the people of Fata” he told the media at the party secretariat.

Fazl said the role of military courts should not be confined to the holding trials of those involved in terrorism, but should also include issuing verdicts over regular people living in Fata.

The JUI-F said he was in principle opposed to the establishment of military courts but this was before he realised that principles were a Western construct designed to destablise the Muslim ummah.

“This is why the words ‘religious and sectarian’ should be removed from the law granting the military courts their powers,” he said. “Logically these words might make sense, but logic is also a creation of the infidels.”

He added that the federal government had agreed to a five year term for the reconstruction and rehabilitation work in Fata, which should mean extending the military courts for at least another five years.

“We at the JUI-F are super excited about this space-time extension for the military,” Fazl said. “I’m pretty sure we’re defying quite a few laws here.”