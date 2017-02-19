Corps commander calls on chief minister

Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday and condemned the recent incidents of terrorism.

During the meeting, they expressed their gratitude for the services rendered by the police and the army and appreciated the bravery of those who had given up their lives in the ongoing war on terrorism.

The chief minister said that the nation was proud of its fallen heroes and that the sacrifices of the nation’s police officers and soldiers would not be wasted.

Making Pakistan a peaceful country is a collective responsibility, Shehbaz said.