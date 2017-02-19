Christian community says collective prayer for victims of recent attacks

A collective prayer was said for the martyrs of the recent terror attacks in a ceremony held at Bahar Colony, Kot Lakhpat here on Sunday. Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Pastor Anwar Fazal, Nida Fazal, MPA Shehzad Munshi, Pastor Imran Fazal, Asif Bhatti, Sarfraz Ghauri, senior church leaders, and thousands from the local Christian community attended the ceremony. The participants prayed for the martyrs of the attacks and expressed their solidarity with the army, police, and security agencies in the war against terrorism.

The minister said that the Christian community was ready for any sacrifice in the war on terrorism. Khalil Tahir Sandhu said the Christian community stands united with their Muslim brothers in the country’s efforts to eliminate the menace.

Sandhu appreciated the Punjab government’s arrest of facilitators involved in the Charing Cross bomb blast and hoped that all miscreants involved in anti-state activities would be defeated through the mutual effort of all schools of thoughts and religions.

The minister also inaugurated a water filtration plant at the Pentecost Church near Gill Chowk, Kot Lakhpat.

Capt (r) Yaqoob Masih, Christian leader Samuel Payara, Pastor Jamil Nasir, Haji Muhammad Aslam, and residents of the area were also present.