Bombing of terrorists’ hideouts in Afghanistan continues

LANDIKOTAL: Several militants affiliated with Jamaatul Ahrar were killed when the security forces bombed their hideouts in the Rena area of Afghanistan situated near the Pakistan border on the second consecutive day.

According to reports, the Pakistani troops successfully targeted the hideouts of Jamaatul Ahrar across the border and inflicted huge casualties on them.

About 15 militants, including a commander, were killed while their four hideouts were destroyed in an operation by the security forces in the Pak-Afghan border area.

Heavy weapons and mortar shells were used to destroy the Jamaatul Ahrar fighters’ sanctuaries in Rena Parchao. Some of the hideouts of militants in Mohmand Agency adjacent to Khyber Agency were also targeted.

The border crossing at Torkham and Ghulam Khan were kept closed and curfew was imposed near the border. More than 500 shops and private offices also remained closed.

Adil Bacha, deputy commander of Jamaatul Ahrar, was also among the dead. On the other hand, families from the border area of Rena Parchao have started moving to safer areas in Loey Shalman.

Assistant Political Agent of Landikotal Niaz Muhammad confirmed the migration of the residents and said that around eight to 10 families have been displaced.

Pakistan Customs spokesman at the Torkham border, Mehmoodul Hasan said that due to closure of the border, a number of heavy trucks loaded with fresh fruit and vegetables have also been stranded on the Pak-Afghan border at various spots.