Two trapped under debris after grenade attack at Union Council Nazim’s house in Buner

BUNER: Unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at the house of a Union Council Nazim in the neighbourhood of Totalai in Buner on Saturday, as a result of which, the roof of the house collapsed, partially destroying the compound.

“A hand grenade was thrown by unidentified men in the house of Totalai Union Council Nazim, the attack led to a roof collapse which fell on two people sleeping inside the house,” police officials said.

“A rescue operation to dig out the two people trapped under the debris is underway,” they added.

On February 12th, in a previous grenade explosion in Buner, at least two children were killed and another was critically wounded.

“The children of a shepherd family were playing in a mountainous village when they found a hand grenade and accidentally set it off,” explained DC Buner Zariful Maani.

The two brothers aged nine and 10 had died, while their seven-year-old female cousin was badly injured.

After a week of deadly attacks in the country, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has renewed its pledge to flush terrorism out of the country entirely.