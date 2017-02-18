Two burglars held, stolen items recovered

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad Police has nabbed two burglars involved in various burglaries as well as theft incidents and recovered stolen items from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following few complaints about theft cases, he said that SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani asked SP (Investigation) Muhammad Ilyas to ensure arrest of those involved in it. A special team including Sub-Inspector Muhammad Azam and constables Zulfiqar Ali and Noor was constituted by him for prompt action.

This team succeeded to nab two burglars including a proclaimed offender involved in various burglary incidents and recovered stolen items from them. They have been identified as Ikram s/o Bashir and Shehzad s/o Essa Khan.

SSP Sajid Kiani has announced commendation certificates along with cash reward for the police team.