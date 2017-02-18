Terrorists cannot hamper progress: Mamnoon Hussain

—–Asks neighbouring countries to be part of CPEC

——Green Line Bus Service Project to be completed by the end of 2017

KARACHI: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the terrorists cannot hamper the path of national progress and development, and the nation with its unity would frustrate their evil designs.

He stated this while addressing as a chief guest at the first convocation of the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) here on Saturday.

The president said that action against the terrorists would continue till their elimination and their sponsors and facilitators would be brought to justice, he added.

Referring to recent incidents of terrorism in various areas of the country, he offered condolences and assured the victims and their families that they were not alone and the entire nation shared their sorrow and grief.

He also urged the nation to not pay heed to the propaganda of those who are out to spread a negative approach and trying to hamper the path of progress and development. However, nefarious designs of the enemies of the country would not succeed, he added.

Mamnoon Hussain further pointed out that the present government was heading in the right direction and the country was making progress.

The president stated that with the collaboration of the federal as well as the provincial governments, there would be more opportunities for the process of development.

Hussain exhorted the youngsters to concentrate towards the acquisition of knowledge and prepare themselves for the future responsibilities.

While speaking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that after the completion of this mega project, Pakistan would emerge as a very important country in the region and asked the neighbouring country to be a part of the CPEC.

Mamnoon Hussain said that the CPEC not only pertained to the present but to the future as well.

He said that the Green Line Bus Service Project in Karachi would complete by end of the current year.

The president said that “those nations make headway that uphold their values and at the same time plans for the future”.

The president pointed out that in the past, educational priorities were not in the right direction which had affected the education sector. However, now a special committee is at work to bring about the required reforms in educational curriculum, he added.

Mamnoon Hussain also highlighted the significance of female education adding that preparing them to be part of national workforce would spur the process of development.

At the convocation, he also gave away awards to the students who excelled in various disciplines.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair was also present on the occasion.