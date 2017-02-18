Staples High School grad killed in crash

Reda Gul, 19, a US citizen of Pakistani origin and a popular Staples High School, Westport, Connecticut, graduate was killed Tuesday after the driver of the vehicle she was riding in lost control and overturned on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway. Reda Gul was a student living in a private hostel in Islamabad.

The Motorway Police told the cops of the Misri Banda Police Station that an army officer, his friend and a girl were on way to Peshawar in a white colour car from Islamabad on the Motorway when they met the accident.

The driver of the vehicle Hamza Javed and Pakistan Army officer Lt Muhammad Hassan, a passenger, were also injured in the accident. A Pakistani newspaper reported that Javed was arrested by police. Those in the vehicle were headed to an officers mess hall in Peshawar.

Air Marshal (R) Iftikhar Ahmad, a relative of the deceased student, reached the hospital to take possession of the body. The police arrested Hamza Javed—son of Commodore Muhammad Javed—and seized the vehicle

According to a Westport-based website, friends in Westport say that after Staples, she returned to her native country, Pakistan, to study medicine, in Peshawar. As a freshman, she played on the Staples basketball team. It also reported that funeral was held in Pakistan.

“She was a great person,” says Campbell Marsh, a classmate at Staples for four years. “It is unfortunate the world lost her.” Friends describe Gul as a young woman with an exceptionally positive outlook and big plans for the future.

Talking to Pakistan Today, her friend Aiman Razzaqui, 22, said: “I know Reda as someone who was really humble, she was really sad after her nano passed away recently and once told me she wanted to go to her nani.

“I never knew things would come this way, I still hadn’t replied to her last text, and now I will never get a text back from her. It seems so heartbreaking, she was such an angel she was needed here but I guess angels are only meant to be in heaven. Rest in heavens.”

In January 2016, Gul was named one of 19 “Students of the Month” at Staples.