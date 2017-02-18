Senate’s defence committee visit Air HQ, aeronautical complex

The Senate’s standing committee on defence headed by Chairman Mushahid Hussain Syed visited Air Headquarters, Islamabad, on Friday, where they were received by Chief of the Air Staff Sohail Aman.

The committee was given a detailed briefing regarding the role and task of the Pakistan Air Force. On the occasion, the air chief talked about Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s role in the aerial defence of Pakistan. He also highlighted the pivotal role played by the PAF in Operation Zarb-e-Azb in synergy with other military wings.

Mushahid Hussain Syed lauded the sound professionalism of PAF personnel as well as its commendable contributions in safeguarding Pakistan’s national security. He acknowledged the role played by PAF in recent times and termed it as one of the best air forces of the world.

Later on, the committee also visited the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, where Air Marshal and PAC Chairman received them.

The committee was given a detailed briefing about the role and task of the aeronautical complex.

During the visit, the committee also witnessed the production of the state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder aircraft and appreciated the performance of the established facilities and acknowledged the role played by the PAC in self reliance and enhancement of indigenous capabilities in the field of aviation.