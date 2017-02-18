Punjab govt to issue new syringes to save citizens from AIDS

According to a private news channel, the Punjab government has taken a unique initiative to fight against AIDS and decided to issue new syringes in order to make it more difficult for old ones to be reused.

This project will be started from Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot, and would be transferred to other cities depending on its success.

The primary & secondary health care department of Punjab has asked different firms and social organisations to submit their proposals until March 3 in this regard.