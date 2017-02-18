PSL’17: Two matches to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today

SHARJAH: Sharjah Cricket Stadium is all set to host two Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches on Saturday.

As per schedule, Lahore Qalandars are to face Quetta Gladiators in the first encounter. The match will start at 04:30 PM (PST). Gladiators are at second spot at the points table with five points, whereas, Qalandars are at third place with four points.

In the second match, Islamabad United will clash with Peshawar Zalmi at the same venue. The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 PM (PST). Zalmi are at the top of the table with five points, and United are at fourth spot with four points.

Earlier, Sharjah witnessed a rain-affected day yesterday, and the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators was abandoned due to intermittent showers. Zalmi and Gladiators shared a point each.

The second match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United was also reduced to 18 overs first, and then to 13 overs. Later, these 13 overs were also interrupted by rain and Kings won the match by eight runs by DLS method in 9.4 overs.