Police arrest dozens in Raiwind search operation

Lahore police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested dozens of suspects during a search operation in Raiwind on Saturday.

Led by SP Sadar Rizwan Gondal, the security personnel conducted search operations in Rehmat Abad, Tablighi centres, and markets, arresting dozens of suspects and shifting them to undisclosed locations for further interrogation.

70 houses and 400 persons were checked during the operation, with identities being verified through a biometric system.

The raiding teams also recovered illegal weapons including four pistols, one pump action and bullets from the suspects.