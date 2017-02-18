PM declares all out war on enemies

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif – in an unusually strong-worded statement –directed and authorised the armed forces and law enforcement agencies to eliminate the enemy – whether it be inside the country or coming from outside of it – with the full force of the state.

On Friday, the prime minister chaired separate meetings in Islamabad, Sehwan and Nawabshah to review security measures after deadly blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine. Declaring an all out war on the enemies, he Nawaz reiterated his government’s resolve to counter terrorists and authorised the security forces to eliminate the enemies.

The high-level meetings were attended by the security officials led by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua, military and civilian intelligence officials and members of the federal cabinet.

The prime minister was briefed by the Sindh chief secretary about the tragic incident in which 83 people were killed, over 300 injured, of which 76 were in serious condition. Nawaz said that Pakistan had been fighting a war on its identity since its inception. “In the pursuit of peace and prosperity, every state in the history has faced opposition from those who have wished to revert them to primitive and barbaric roots,” he said.

For the past many years, “we have been fighting the enemies from within and those abroad. We have faced dark days in our history. However, we have always come through with a resilience that has been an inspiration for the world,” he said. “It is time for us to unite and fight against the radicals, wherever they may be, inside or coming from outside and I direct and authorise my armed forces and law enforcement agencies to eliminate the enemy wherever they are with the full force of the state,” he said.

He termed it an obligation towards future generations and others facing oppression. “We must hold firm, but reject fear and renounce this depravity wherever we see it with a moral rebuke we reserve only for the most heinous,” the prime minister said. “My administration will do its part in ensuring defeat to those who question our humanity, and the rights and liberties of our fellow countrymen,” he said.

“This war will end, and it will conclude with the victory of our people, including our positive values that bind us,” the prime minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and General Qamar Bajwa inquired after the injured of Thursday’s suicide bombing at the shrine. Both the leaders inquired about the health of the injured at the People’s Medical Hospital. The prime minister was briefed by the medical superintendent of the hospital about a number of the injured brought to the hospital and the measures taken to look after them.

The prime minister went round the different wards, met the injured and assured them of best possible medical treatment. He condemned the incident and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. He said that all the steps would be taken to hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime and justice would be done.