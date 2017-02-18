Pakistan Ulema Council calls for coordinated struggle against terrorism

All the sections of society should carry out a cohesive and coordinated struggle for the eradication of terrorism and extremism from the country. Implementation of the national action plan (NAP) in letter and spirit is guaranteed to flush out the menace of terrorism from the country, said religious scholars during Friday prayer congregations in mosques affiliated with the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and mosques of other religious sects in Pakistan.

The ulema demanded that the government of Pakistan ensure implementation of the NAP for the annihilation of terrorists and extremists from Pakistan.

On the appeal of the Pakistan Ulema Council, ‘Prayer and Condemnation Day’ was observed here on Friday to denounce suicide blasts in Sehwan Sharif. The council termed the attacks in Lahore and Peshawar as tantamount to an attack on Pakistan and resolved that the entire nation ought to unite and commit to eliminating the menace of terrorism and extremism from Pakistan.

PUC Chairperson Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and the president of the Wafaq-ul-Masajid Pakistan announced that a meeting of the central executive committee of the PUC will be held on Monday at the Dar-ul-Afta in Lahore.