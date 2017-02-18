‘Pakistan taking all steps to stop Afghan infiltration’

Aizaz says Pakistan desires Afghan support to wipe out terrorism

Islamic State’s presence in Afghanistan a threat for South Asian region

Foreign Affairs Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said Afghanistan’s cooperation is imperative to wipe out terrorism and ensure peace in the region so Pakistan desires cooperation of the Afghan leadership, intelligence and other institutions to address the issues for holding peace in the region.

Talking to the PTV News, he said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and for that, Afghan leadership, military intelligence, and other stakeholders should come forward to formulate a strategy to resolve the problems. Pakistan was taking all important steps like border management and patrolling on the border areas to stop the infiltration of terrorists from Afghan side to this region, he said.

He said that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership had given message to the Afghan side to take measures so that terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan could be controlled in a befitting manner. Pakistan and regional countries had serious concerns of the presence of the Islamic State in Afghanistan which could be a threat for the region.

Aizaz said that Pakistan had achieved successes in tribal areas and was controlling the area effectively. He said that America could play role and ask Afghanistan to take serious steps for ensuring peace in the region. To a question regarding relations with the US leadership, he said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted good relations with neighbouring and regional countries, as well as the US to achieve economic progress for the benefit of the people.

He said that the international community was observing changes in the region through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The foreign affairs secretary said that connectivity of roads would benefit the Central Asian and regional countries. To another question, he said that the civil and military leadership made efforts to flush out terrorism and development in the country.

Replying to a question, he said that Pakistan and the United States were cooperating in science and technology, defence, trade, education, agriculture and other sectors. He said that all out efforts would be made to bring improvement in relations with the US in different sectors.

Aizaz said that the US cooperation in addressing the terrorism issues would be helpful for Pakistan. He said that there was need to further strengthen relations with the US in economic, education, energy and other fields to achieve progress for the people of Pakistan.