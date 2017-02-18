Openers falls but Lahore continues to build

The 11th match of the Pakistan Super League is being held today between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators. The match is the second of the tournament between the two sides, with the first being clinched by Quetta in a thrilling nail-biter.

Lahore Jason Roy and Fakhar Zaman gave Lahore a solid start after they were put in to bat by the gladiators. Zaman departed for 47 by Roy made a blistering 51 of 27 deliveries.

Lahore Captain Brendon McCulam has chosen to come in to bat down the order owing to a recent lack of form. Lahore had managed to put on 135 runs for the loss of 3 wickets by the end of the 15th over.