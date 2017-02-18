Massive countrywide crackdown launched

–Army, intelligence agencies start combing operations

–PAF fighter jets target terrorist hideouts in border areas

–COAS asks nation to stay calm, army to defend motherland

In an extraordinary countrywide crackdown against terrorist outfits, the security forces on Friday killed over 100 terrorists and their facilitators in intelligence-based combing operations, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

However, no details were shared to support the claim. Soon after the terrorist attack on a shrine in Sehwan town, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had promised to avenge to each and every blood of the martyrs. The security operations had launched soon after the terrorist attack at the shrine of La’al Shahbaz Qalandar.

“Our army is for the security of the people of Pakistan against all types of threats. So our nation must show full confidence in their security forces. We shall not let the hostile agenda succeed whatever it may cost,” the ISPR statement quoted the army chief as saying.

“As ordered by the military chief last night, response to recent terrorist incidents is in progress across Pakistan,” the statement said, adding that the security operations are in progress including Punjab province. “Over 100 terrorists have been killed since the last night. Details will be shared soon,” the official statement said without sharing details.

The statement said that the intelligence agencies were making progress to unearth networks behind the recent terrorist incidents. “Outcome will be shared,” the handout said. Reiterating the stance that Afghan soil was being used to mount terrorist attacks into Pakistan, the military statement said that there were linkages of support for these incidents from across the border.

“The border has been closed since the last night due to security reasons. No cross-border or unauthorised entry will be allowed to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Security forces have been given special orders in this regard to have strict watch all along the border,” the statement added. The Afghan authorities have been given a list of 76 terrorists who are hiding in Afghanistan since long.

“They are planning, directing and supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan. The Afghan government has been asked to target them or hand them over to Pakistan,” the statement added. Moreover, the military aircraft also launched sorties to target the terrorist hideouts in the mountainous areas of the Pak-Afghan border. “Terrorists’ hideouts on Pak-Afghan border have been effectively targeted,” the statement added.