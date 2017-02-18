‘Make Somalia Great Again!’ US ambassador gifts Trump-inspired hat to new leader

“Make America Great Again,” the four words which helped propel Donald Trump into the White House received a makeover in Somalia, when US Ambassador Stephen Schwartz presented the newly elected Somalian president with a hat that reads,“Make Somalia Great Again.”
The US gift to Mohamed, who assumed office on Thursday, has two differences from the iconic slogan-hat worn by Trump and his supporters in the US. The bright red is replaced with a softer blue and white, and “Somalia” inserted in the place of “America” with the phrase spelt out in black letters.
Waxaan la kulmay Danjiraha Mareykanka ee Soomaaliya Mudane Stephan Schwartz oo aan kala hadlay gurmadka abaaraha iyo amniga. pic.twitter.com/I3FYMvhoC8
— Mohamed A. Farmaajo (@M_Farmaajo) February 17, 2017
The hat definitely impressed the Somalian leader who was quick to tweet a picture of the special gift, adding the bilateral meeting focused on “drought response” and “security sector reform.” The US embassy in Mogadishu also posted a picture of the hat on their Twitter account, tweeting the meeting between the US envoy and Mohamed was “fruitful.”
US2SOM Amb Schwartz had a fruitful mtng w Pres Farmaajo 2day + presented the Pres with a cap “MAKE SOM GREAT AGAIN” https://t.co/rXHgpWFp pic.twitter.com/EWFdrRipv3
— U.S. Mission-Somalia (@US2SOMALIA) February 17, 2017
The American version of the hat has reached iconic status in the US and is now available for $25 from the Trump Make America Great Again Committee. “Make Somalia Great Again” however has not been yet added to the inventory.