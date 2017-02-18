Lahore blast: 2 brothers of facilitator nabbed in Bajaur

BAJAUR AGENCY: Two brothers of the Lahore Mall Road blast facilitator were arrested in Bajaur Agency on Saturday.

Earlier, on Friday police apprehended one accomplice of Lahore blast suspect from Sukkur and the other one from Lahore.

The officers have also detained as many as 43 suspicious people including eight Afghanis in a combing operation.

A sketch of the suicide bomber who blew himself at Charing Cross of Mall Road claiming lives of 14 people was prepared taking help from CCTV footage, eye witnesses and statements by those injured.

According to intelligence officials, the suicide bomber belonged to Jamat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On the other hand, the government of Punjab has ordered a Joint Investigation Committee (JIT) for the horrific Lahore blast. SSP Muhammad Iqbal Khan will lead the JIT.

