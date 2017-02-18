E&T teams seal 67 properties for non-payment of Property Tax

The Excise and Taxation Department has sealed 67 commercial and residential properties here during the last two days for non-payment of Property Tax while 30 unregistered and token tax defaulters’ vehicles were also impounded.

According to Excise and Taxation Department spokesman, the teams comprising inspectors under the supervision of Excise and Taxation officer (ETO) Property Tax were conducting raids and the properties of tax defaulters were being sealed. He informed that the department also recovered Property Tax arrears amounting to Rs 1.9 million during the campaign.

The properties whose owners had not submitted their Property Tax dues amounting to over Rs 3.2 million were sealed in different areas. The Excise and Taxation Department during its special campaign launched on the directive of Excise director also checked vehicles in the division and recovered outstanding dues of Token Tax.

Action in accordance with the law was being taken against the defaulters as well as without registration vehicles, he added. The team checked over 300 vehicles and challaned 97 while 30 vehicles were also impounded. He urged the owners of properties and vehicles to pay their taxes at the earliest otherwise strict action against the defaulters would be taken under the law.