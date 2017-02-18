Day of mourning observed across country

A day of mourning was observed all over the country on Friday, with businesses remaining closed and the national flag flying at half-mast, after the attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine.

The Sindh government announced three days of mourning after the suicide attack in Sehwan Sharif on Thursday, while the Sindh Bar Council also announced a strike in protest.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan governments have also announced a day of mourning.

Business activities remained close across the country in a show of solidarity with the victims of the blast.

Over 72 persons, including 20 children and nine women, were killed and scores of others were wounded when a suicide bomber targeted the shrine in interior Sindh.