CM vows secure, prosperous Pakistan for future generations

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that every drop of the nation’s blood would be avenged from terrorists, adding that the war against terrorism had to be won at every cost for the sake of Pakistan’s survival.

“I have met with the families of the martyrs and their morale is inspiring. I have found the injured more determined than before in the war on terror,” the chief minister added.

He said that the bereaved families of martyrs were found infused with the spirit of patriotism despite their enormous trials.

The chief minister vowed the attainment of a “secure and prosperous Pakistan for our future generations.”