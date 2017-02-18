Arrangements for anti-polio campaign finalised

SUKKUR: The district administration of Ghotki, on Saturday, finalised the arrangements for a successful holding of four days anti-polio campaign, which would commence from Feb 27 in the district.

The arrangements were finalised during a high-level meeting of Polio Eradication Committee (PEC) presided over by Ghotki Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Aijaz Shah.

The deputy commissioner directed the authorities concerned to utilise all their energies so that no child could be left out of polio vaccination.

The meeting was informed about the past experience and future plan of anti-polio campaigns besides provision of facilities to the vaccinators.

The deputy commissioner further said that all the stakeholders have to perform an effective role to get rid of the crippling disease of polio.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Salim Ullah, the district Health officer, education department officials, social welfare and education officials, and others were present on the occasion.