Army establishes telephone helpline

The Pakistan Army on Friday established specific telephonic helpline across the country for public to report any terror-related activity, according to a statement issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The statement said that the general public has been asked to report suspicious activity in Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh regarding terrorists at universal number 1135 and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1125. Both the telephone numbers, in their respective areas, could be dialled directly without any code from any mobile phone or landline number.

Issuing directives on Friday, Minister for Interior Affairs Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has directed law enforcement agencies to enhance security of shrines rather than shutting down them. He said that he feels sorry over reports about closure of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine due to security concerns following the suicide attack

“There is no need to hide. We will target the terrorists by giving protection to the people courageously,” the minister said. He said that the people be not demoralised by shutting the shrines due to security threats. The security of these shrines be stepped up in order to boost the morale of the people so that any unpleasant incident could be averted, he directed.