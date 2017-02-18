After Ivanka Trump, Angela Merkel is smitten by Justin Trudeau’s charm

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Berlin this week to meet with German chancellor Angela Merkel and it seems that both had a ‘wonderful’ time.

Trudeau’s visit to Germany followed a speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France but there was something more to follow.

Justin Trudeau met Merkel at a candlelit dinner and the internet instantly frenzied with memes.

While some of the social media users were busy making memes out of the ‘meeting’, some Twitteratis shared their feelings over the “date” of Germany with Canada.

Was ein Bild! Kann grad in die Reihe mit Ivanka und Kate. #Trudeau #loveisintheair https://t.co/AsLGo7lKst — Maximilian Miguletz (@max_migu) February 17, 2017

Never thought I’d be jealous of Angela Merkel but here we go… candlelight dinner with Justin Trudeau.

Is #JoeTrudeau still available? pic.twitter.com/BSfch1skMN — Aaron Idstein (@titularninja) February 17, 2017

Photos of Trudeau and Merkel’s dinner at the Regent hotel in Berlin have been shared on social media, sparking jokes on their “date night” and how Merkel can be seen totally charmed by Trudeau’s magical smile.

The German Chancellor presented Trudeau with a photo of him taken when he was 10, accompanying his father Pierre Trudeau to a meeting with the then German chancellor Helmut Kohl on 12 November 1982.