Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to form ‘better anti-terror response’

about 1 hour ago BY Monitoring Report
hanif atmar

Afghan National Security Adviser Hanif Atmar on Saturday said Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to discuss better ways to respond to terrorist attacks on both sides of the border, after a telephonic conversation with Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz.

“Afghanistan is ready to collaborate with Pakistan and other international partners to achieve the goal [of uprooting terrorism],” Atmar said, while urging Aziz to work jointly against terrorist threats.

The Foreign Office in Islamabad said the adviser expressed serious concerns that TTP Jamaatul-Ahrar, which was behind the recent terror acts in Pakistan, continued to operate from its sanctuaries and safe havens in Afghanistan.

The two advisers spoke a day after a suicide bomber killed at least 88 and injured several others at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan.  The global terror group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

 

 

 

 

 



