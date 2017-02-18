Afghan refugees facilitated recent Lahore, Peshawar attacks: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Saturday that terrorists involved in Lahore and Peshawar blasts have been identified, reported a private TV channel.

“Afghan refugees are used as facilitators in most cases of terrorist attacks”, he stressed.

He demanded the refugees from Afghanistan to point out the black sheep within them. Nisar said that further facilitators involved in Lahore suicide blast have also been arrested as a latest development.

The minister professed that the facilitators in the recent wave of terrorism were arrested from the districts Attock, Hazro and Taxila.