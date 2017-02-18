57 suspects including three Afghan nationals held

The Islamabad Police along with Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies on Saturday conducted search operations in various areas of Secretariat and Industrial Area police stations and arrested 57 suspects including three Afghan national besides recovery of weapons and motorbikes from them.

According to the police spokesman, officers/officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operations in various areas including Muslim Colony and Bari Imam.

During search operations in Secretariat area, participated by City SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Secretariat SHO Hakim Khan, police officials of Rescue 15, City Zone, Anti-Riot Unit and lady police, around 12 suspects were arrested and more than 300 houses were screened. The police recovered arms, three motorbikes without documents from these nabbed persons while all the suspects have been shifted to police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, a search operation was conducted in Industrial area which was participated by ASP, SHO, police officials of Rescue 15, City Zone, Anti-Riot Unit and lady police. The police nabbed 45 suspects including three Afghan nationals who have been shifted to police station for further investigation.

Islamabad SSP Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of search operations was to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort would be made to ensure protection of the lives and property of citizens. He has also appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and inform the police in case of any suspicious activity around them.