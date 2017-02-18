1 dead, 7 injured in road accidents

KARACHI: One police officer was killed while seven others including women were injured in different traffic accidents in Karachi.

Sources said that a police officer was on his way to home after duty when a speedy Suzuki hit with him within the jurisdiction of Steel town police near Quaid- e- Azam Park. As a result, he died on the spot while the driver managed to flee the scene.

Meanwhile, seven people were injured as a result of collision between two vehicles near super highway Lakki cement and the injured including women were rushed to a nearby local hospital for first aid.

Meanwhile, a man’s body has been found near defence library.

Police shifted the body to a nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Separately, in a cross firing between police officials and robbers, a police official Muhammad Tanveer was injured Police have registered separate cases and started an investigation.