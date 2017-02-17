UN chief condemns blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has condemned the terrorist attack against Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan and called on the Pakistan government to “swiftly” bring the perpetrators to justice.

The deadly attack, claimed by ISIS/Da’esh, left many people dead and hundreds injured. It follows a suicide bombing at a rally in Lahore on Monday, and a suicide bombing on a Government compound in the Mohmand tribal area and an attack on a Government van carrying judges in Peshawar on Wednesday, according to a statement issued on Thursday evening by the Office of the Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Pakistan and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement.

“The United Nations supports the Government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism in full respect of international and human rights norms,” it added.