‘Terrorism the biggest challenge of Pakistan today’

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that terrorism is the biggest challenge Pakistan is facing today.

Aizaz said that the unrest in Afghanistan affects Pakistan badly and makes the national security vulnerable to various threats. He made these remarks during his address at a talk on ‘Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Challenges & Opportunities’, hosted by the Air University, Islamabad on Friday.

“Pakistan has carried out an excellent relation with China and Iran, however, the conflicting relations with India and Afghanistan need to be managed tactfully,” he said. He was of the view that Pakistan enjoyed good relations with the international community at large to pursue a peaceful neighborhood and to strengthen economic cooperation.

About the CPEC project, he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is providing numerous opportunities for national development.

The Foreign secretary said that the investment in infrastructure and energy resources would play pivotal role for the development of whole country.

He expressed optimism that every challenge provided an opportunity. “Once we identify the opportunities, we being a strong nation shall rise to our strengths among the nations of the world and shall be achieving our objectives,” the Foreign secretary said.

On the occasion, Air University Vice Chancellor AVM (retd) Faaiz Amir said that CPEC was offering new kind of strategic challenges to Pakistan, which we must need to address with positive approach.