Terror threat: Security alert for Pindi’s district courts

RAWALPINDI: Following a string of bomb blasts in the country, the Rawalpindi district administration has increased security of crowded places.

In this regard, the administration has been alerted of a security threat to the district courts where hundreds of people come and go daily, including, police officials, judges, litigants and their relatives.

On March 3, 2014, at least 11 people were killed and 25 others injured after a gun and twin suicide attack at the district court in Islamabad’s sector F-8.

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal on Thursday reviewed security arrangements of district courts.

District Bar Association President Sajjad Akbar was present in the meeting to represent the lawyers.