Students from 120 schools participate in art competition

Beaconhouse organised an art competition featuring the work of young artists from 120 schools here on Friday. Senior students from Beaconhouse Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Multan, as well as students from The City School, LACAS, Bloomfield Hall, LGS, Dar-e-Arqam, DHA School System, Ibn-e Sina, and TNS Beaconhouse participated in the competition.

The contest was hosted by the Beaconhouse Central Region and held at Beaconhouse-Newlands. The competition was divided into two categories: an exhibition of pre-submitted artwork and a live art competition. The submissions received this year numbered more than 600, and were judged by renowned artists Salima Hashmi, Aroosa Rana, and Ghulam Mohammad.

The event celebrated the students’ creativity and artistic expressions and provided them a wider forum in which to showcase their talent. The host and participating schools recognised the positive impact such activities have on learning beyond the classroom and ensured that their students were actively involved in creative expression.