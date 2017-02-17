Sports development top priority of government: Jahangir Khanzada

LAHORE: Provincial Sports Minister Jahangir Khanzada, while chairing a high-level meeting said that the development of sports across the province is the top priority of the government and a lot of sports infrastructure are being built to help achieve this.

The meeting was also attended by MNA and convener of finance audit committee sports board Punjab, Shaza Fatima, Secretary Sports Punjab, Nayyer Iqbal, Chairman Planning and Development committee, Akhtar Rasool, DG Sports Zulfiqar Ghumman and Director admin Javed Rasheed Chohan.

“With the completion of these under construction sports projects we will be providing a platform to the youth to utilise their energy in a positive way and to excel in different sports,” said the sports minister.

He said, “Khaadim-e-Alaa Punjab talent hunt programme will be a gateway to unearth new talent in a number of sports as educational institutions are being involved in this beneficial activity.”

DG Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ghumman said that the improved sports infrastructure will be available throughout the province in due course of time. Furthermore, professional coaches will be hired to identify talent and to groom it keeping an eye on future of the games.

“We are generating a lot of sports activities at grass root level and we are confident to get a productive result from this whole exercise,” he said.