Sharif opposing judicial commission to avert accountability: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Tehreek –e- Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said that the Sharif family has no evidence regarding their property in any foreign country adding that there were contradictions in the statements of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

He said this while talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court during the intermission in Panama leaks case hearing on Thursday.

Chaudhary said that the PML (N) is against the court commission to avoid accountability in Panamagate case.

The court had clearly revealed to Salman Raja, counsel of Hussain Nawaz that he has to prove that Hussain Nawaz was the beneficiary owner of London flats but he can’t produce any evidence in this regard during the proceedings.

He said letters of Qataris have no legal existence in accordance with London flats and the court has also rejected them adding that the PML (N) is using different tactics to avoid being held accountable.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ijaz Chaudhary said that a party whose law minister is a ‘criminal’ and whose defence minister used cohesive language against his own army and its finance minister is involved in corruption has no right to rule over the country.