‘Sharif family has no property proof’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that there was no proof of his properties abroad as alleged by the Sharif family, adding that their statements regarding the matter were contradictory and false.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after the hearing of Panama case, he said that public prosecutor said in the court that “if the prime minister tells a lie in the parliament house then there is no wrong” but a leader should be honest, he added.

Khan said, “Truth is not being spoken here but the corruption worth billions of rupees is being committed. The leader should be honest because he is the custodian of the national wealth but here the custodians are betraying and making property abroad worth billions of rupees earned through corruption”.

The PTI chairman alleged that the PM had established a factory through money laundering, and now the Sharif family was trying to hide that fact.

Khan further said that according to the third council of government, the existing bench of the apex court could not conduct the hearing of the case and it should be referred to the FIA or NAB.

Khan said that the court used the word ‘Story’ for Qatari Prince and if the letter of Qatari Prince is a mere story then the case has ended.

He added that the Sharif family did not submit documents so far and we were being told that the documents had been submitted.

“The state institutions like the NAB and FIA are subordinate of Nawaz Sharif and it seems as though the court proceedings would end within three days”, Khan concluded.