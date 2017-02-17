Sehwan bombing: Death toll reaches 80, over 250 injured

KARACHI: The death toll of Sehwan blast has reached 80 as several critically injured succumbed to the wounds, health officials confirmed on Friday.

According to the details released by the Sindh government, 75 dead bodies were received at the hospital in Sehwan and five others at Nawab Shah hospital. At least 67 bodies have been identified and 57 of them were handed over to the families.

80 people were martyred and over 250 injured in the suicide attack at the Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine at Sehwan Town on Thursday. Each Thursday, the devotees reach the shrine in large numbers to attend Dhamal.

According to the ASP Sehwan, the suicide bomber entered the compound from the shrine’s Golden Gate and blew himself up amid devotees performing ‘dhamaal’ (a mystic dance).

The Islamic State group (IS) claimed the attack, the deadliest to hit Pakistan so far in 2017.

COAS Bajwa, in a statement, asked the nation to remain calm and exercise restraint. He said the Pakistani military won’t let the enemies succeed in their ulterior designs.

Pakistan closed the Torkham border crossing and summoned Afghan Deputy Head of Mission at the army headquarter where army officials handed over a list of most wanted 76 terrorists and asked the Kabul to take action against these militants.

