Security in Capital put on high alert after blasts

Following the threat-alert issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority about the possible terrorist attack in twin cities, the senior superintendent of police (Operations) on Friday visited various important locations in the city to review security arrangements there and directed to further enhance them to combat any challenge.

In search operations on Friday in various areas of Bhara Kahu police station, 42 suspects were arrested including 10 Afghan nationals besides recovery of weapons.

According to details, officers of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operations in various areas of Bhara Kahu police station including Dhok Nai Abadi, Ahmed town, Athal, Kalma Chowk, Dhok Jilani, Nain Sukh and Dhok Mohri.

During the search operations participated by DSP (Secretariat Circle) Arif Shah, SHO Bhara Kau Mehboob Ahmed, police officials of Rescue 15, City Zone, Anti-Riot Unit and lady police, 42 suspects including 10 Afghan nationals were arrested and more than 350 houses were screened. The police recovered arms and ammunition including four SMG guns, two repeaters, one 12 bore gun, two double barrel guns, two 8 MM pistols, three 9 MM pistols and daggers from these nabbed persons while all the suspects have been shifted to police station for further investigation.

The SSP also conducted visits keeping in view the recent incidents of terrorism in the country and directed to put security on high alert. Security measures at Red Zone, masajid, imambargahs were also checked.

The high-ups of Islamabad Police asked to devise an effective security plan and directed all zonal officers to check the security arrangements themselves in their respective areas and brief policemen on security related issues. The police reviewed the security measures at F-8 Kutchery, public and private buildings, important installations, Diplomatic Enclave, Red Zone, worship places, shrines including Bari Imam, educational institutions, media houses and National Press Club, Islamabad.

On these spots, the SSP directed all relevant police officials to ensure effective security measures and check each motorbike, vehicle and individual. No sluggish attitude will be tolerated in this regard, he said.

All police officials were advised to conduct joint patrolling with personnel of Rangers and ensure strict checking at entry as well as exit points of the city.

The SSP also asked to continue search operation in coordination with law enforcement agencies and expedite efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements. He also appealed to the citizens to keep vigilant eye on suspects around them and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity.

Likewise, the SPs also checked the security arrangements in their respective areas for further improvement.