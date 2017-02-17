Second international business seminar to revive Punjab’s industry: minister

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Investment (ICI) Sheikh Alauddin said that the 2nd international business seminar to be conducted in April would enhance business opportunities as well as revive the industry of Punjab.

He was addressing a review meeting held on the proposed seminar at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Secretary ICI Dr Mujtaba Piracha delivered a detailed presentation on the progress of preparations for the mega event. He said that the seminar and a grand exhibition of local industrial products would be held from 12-14 April at the Expo Center in Lahore.

“The spring Festival, basant festival, cultural shows, handicrafts exhibitions, and many other colourful recreational activities will also be a part of the event. It will introduce vast opportunities to the investors to explore new horizons of business collaborations in a large number of industrial, commerce and social sectors in Punjab,” he said.

The top priority areas anticipated to attract foreign investment are identified as manufacturing, handicrafts, agriculture, livestock, halal meat, mines and minerals, textiles and garments, poultry, energy, automotive, tourism, food processing, education, health, IT, and services.

The embassies of 23 countries and local missions and consulates of USA, Turkey, Iran and China have also been contacted to participate in the seminar and expo. Almost 600 delegates are expected to participate.

Preparations are underway and will be finalised by March 15. Appreciating the Punjab government’s initiative, Sh Alauddin suggested keeping the outcomes of the business seminar of 2015 in mind while chalking out the priority areas.

“The money spending must bring something positive in the favour of the Pakistani industry and exports. The seminar must aim at the revival of industries such as ceramics, textiles, and manufacturing,” he added.

The finance minister said that he would to hold a meeting with the chief secretary of Punjab in the next week and take all departments on board to make the seminar a success. She also directed the police to finalise the security plan of the seminar by March 15.

Provincial Minister for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister for Mines Sher Ali Khan, higher officers of concerned departments and representatives from industrial and trade organisations were also present on the occasion.