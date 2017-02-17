Railways ready to play role in Afghan Transit Trade promotion: minister

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the Pakistan Railways is ready to play its role in the promotion of Afghan Transit Trade.

He expressed these views while talking to Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir in Lahore on Thursday. Saad Rafique said that the Pakistan Railways is going to earn revenue of forty billion rupees by June this year.

Khurram Dastgir said that the railways should play its due role in boosting of Afghan Transit Trade and trade on Quetta-Zahidan route adding that the trade with Iran will increase after the agreement on opening banking channels between the two countries.