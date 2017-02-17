Quaid’s mausoleum closed for visitors for next two days

Authorities have closed the Quaid’s mausoleum for visitors in view of security fears in the country, officials said on Friday, a day after a bomb ripped through a Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Jamshoro in Sindh.

On Thursday, at least 88 people were martyred when a suicide bomber attacked the crowded shrine, injuring up to 343 others, according to DG Health Services Sindh-Hyderabad.

“The mausoleum in Karachi has been closed for two days,” confirmed Resident Engineer Muhammad Arif, adding that the citizens would not be able to visit the monument for the next two days.

The attack in Sehwan came as part of a recent wave of terrorist attacks in the country, and the fifth blast in less than a week targeting innocent people.