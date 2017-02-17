Punjab Rangers hold sector commanders meeting

A meeting of sector commanders was held at Punjab Rangers Headquarters here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan and attended by all sector commanders and principal staff officers. During the meeting, operations, internal security, training, and administrative matters were discussed.

The Punjab Rangers DG expressed his satisfaction over the state of training and operational preparedness and directed all commanders to follow a focused approach to further build upon the existing framework in meeting the upcoming challenges.

He appreciated the operational preparedness of Rangers troops deployed along the working boundary and reiterated on readiness to give a befitting response to any ceasefire violation from across the border. While dilating upon the prevailing terrorist incidents, he instructed all commanders to remain vigilant in their respective areas of responsibility and to take effective countermeasures.

The director general reiterated the resolve and commitment of the Pakistan Rangers to remain steadfast in facing the multiple challenges confronting national peace and security in cohesion with other law enforcement agencies.