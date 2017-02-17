Punjab Aids Control Program starts medical camp for truck, bus drivers

The Punjab AIDS Control Program (PACP) has started a month-long free medical camp for truck and bus drivers at the office of the Okara Goods Transport Welfare Association (OGTWA), under the supervision of PACP representative Yasir Abbas Mirza.

The program is providing free test facilities for hepatitis B & C, TB, diabetes, blood groups, and HIV. The PACP will also provide free treatment for hepatitis and HIV positive patients.

District Okara Municipal Corporation Chairman Malik Ali Qadir who inaugurated the event, said that the camp was an opportunity for truck and bus drivers to get free tests.

The program plans to open similar camps in other busy centres for truck drivers in all key districts across the province. The PACP has organised similar camps at Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, and Lahore.

Punjab Goods Transport Association President Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry, Okara Goods Transport Welfare Association President Chaudhry Muhammad Gulshan, Okara Goods Transport Welfare Association General Secretary Malik Khalid, and drivers, cleaners, and helpers from the OGTWA were also present on the occasion.