PTI submits resolution in Punjab assembly over recent terror attacks

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly over the recent terror attacks in the country.

The resolution submitted by Shoaib Siddiqui has strongly condemned the blasts in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Sehwan Sharif.

It demands the interior ministry to conduct a vigorous implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) and eliminate terrorism through an army operation.

Multiple cities have been hit by eight blasts during the last five days.

After Lahore was targeted on Monday, attacks in Quetta, Peshawar and Sehwan Sharif of Sindh followed this week causing immense loss of human lives.