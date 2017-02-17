PSL’17: Two matches to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today

SHARJAH: Two matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) second edition are scheduled for Friday (today) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

As per details, the first match will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. The match will start at 04:30 PM (PST).

Peshawar and Quetta both have played three games in the tournament so far, and both have lost one match out of three. Peshawar Zalmi are on top of points table due to better net run rate. Quetta Gladiators are in the second spot.

These two teams will face each other for the first time in this year’s PSL.

The second match will be played between Karachi Kings and defending champions Islamabad United. It will start at 09:00 PM (PST).

Islamabad United have won two games out of their three, and rank third on the points table.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings are struggling once again in PSL and have not won even a single game so far.

Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad all have four points, whereas, Karachi have zero.