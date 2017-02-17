Protestors come out on streets against Sehwan blast

BADIN: Dozens of protestors of Pakistan Suni Tehreek (PST) and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) have staged a protest against the brutal bombing at Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine at Sehwan Sharif.

The protests have been arranged separately on the two separate roads of Badin. The protestors led by Saleem Khaskheli, Amaullah Korai, Dr Imran Chandio and others chanted slogans against the recent wave of terrorism in Sindh and gathered outside the Badin Press Club. While addressing the protestors, speakers said the government must play its role to implement the National Action Plan (NAP), adding that due to government’s apathy thousands of innocent people were being slaughtered on the sacred places like Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine and many more. They said that terrorists would like to damage the peaceful name of the Sindh: the land of saints.

They demanded merciless operation against these terrorists.