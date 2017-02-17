President urges political workers to inform public of real issues

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain, on Thursday, said that it is the responsibility of political workers to keep the masses aware of the real issues including corruption for the protection of national resources.

He said this while talking to the members of Punjab Assembly from Multan, who called on him in Islamabad.

The president asked the lawmakers to unite the nation against enemies in order to safeguard the country from corrupt elements of the society.

The president also said that the mango export has witnessed remarkable increase due to a better processing. He said latest technology should be used to enhance the production of mangoes.