PM Nawaz, COAS Gen Bajwa to visit Sehwan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will be visiting Sehwan on Friday (today), a day after suicide blast left more than 75 people dead at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would accompany the Prime Minister. The army chief will be accompanied by military officials.

Dozens of people including 20 children were killed in yesterday’s blast that also left 200 injured, triggering countrywide security crackdown.

Since Thursday, the security forces have killed around 40 terrorists in raids and search operations.