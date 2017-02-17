Nominations for 47th Nigar Awards announced

After a gap of 12 years, the Nigar Awards are all set to make a comeback and the nominations for the 47th Nigar Film Awards have finally been announced.

The event is set to take place on 16th March 2017 in Karachi.

According to a press release, the readers of The Nigar Weekly communicated their choices to the committee through coupons published in Nigar, which were submitted by the readers and then sent to the committee. They were then examined and finalised.

The categories range from Best Directors, Best Actors and Best Actresses to Best Supporting Actors, Best Supporting Actresses and even Best Debut Director, Actor and Actress.

This time around, fresh directors have been given a lot of importance by the readers. Last year, the quality of the Punjabi films released was not up to the mark and the readers did not exhibit much interest in the nominations. Therefore, award categories for Punjabi films have not been included in the 47th Nigar Film Awards.

The first Nigar Awards ceremony was held in 1957, to honour the accomplishments of Pakistani cinema for the year 1958. Following the 46th Annual Nigar Awards in 2002, Nigar Magazine announced its discontinuation of the awards due to the collapse of the Pakistani cinema industry.

The nominations for the main categories are as follows:

Best Film

Actor in Law

Ho Mann Jahaan

Malik

Mah-e-Meer

Janaan

Dobara Phir Se

Best Actor

Fahad Mustafa (Mah-e-Meer)

Fahad Mustafa (Actor in Law)

Mohib Mirza (Bachana)

Yasir Hussain (Lahore Se Aagey)

Sajid Hasan (Rehm)

Best Actress

Mahira Khan (Ho Mann Jahaan)

Maira Khan (Revenge of the Worthless)

Mehwish Hayat (Actor in Law)

Saba Qamar (Lahore Se Aagey)

Armeena Rana Khan (Janaan)

Best Director

Nabeel Qureshi (Actor in Law)

Azfar Rizvi (Janaan)

Mehreen Jabbar (Dobara Phir Se)

Best Debut Director

Ashar Azeem (Maalik)

Asim Raza (Ho Mann Jahaan)

Anjum Shahzad (Mah-e-Meer)

Jamal Shah (Revenge of the Worthless)

Hashim Nadeem (Abdullah)

Ahmed Jamal (Rehm)

Best Supporting Actor

Ehteshamudin (Malik)

Manzer Sehbai (Mah-e-Meer)

Alyy Khan (Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay)

Hameed Shaikh (Abdullah)

Ajab Gull (Salute)

Best Supporting Actress

Saima (Salute)

Sanam Saeed (Dobara Phir Se)

Sonia Jahan (Ho Mann Jahan)

Mishi Khan (Janaan)

Seerat Jaffri (Rehm)

Best Actor in a Negative Role

Hasan Niyazi (Malik)

Sheraz Butt (Salute)

Sunil Shankar (Rahm)

Sanam Saeed (Mah-e-Meer)

Amir Qureshi (Blind Love)

Best Debut Actor

Sunil Shankar (Rahm)

Feroz Khan (Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay)

Yasir Shah (Blind Love)

Shehryar Munawar (Ho Mann Jahan)

Adeel Hussain (Ho Mann Jahan)

Best Debut Actress

Sajjal Ali (Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay)

Sanam Saeed (Bachana)

Nimra (Blind Love)

Rabia Butt (Hijrat)

Best Screenplay

Yasir Hussain (Lahore Say Aagey)

Ashar Azeem (Malik)

Muhammad Pervez Kalim (Blind Love)

Fizza Ali Mirza (Actor In Law)

Abdul Khaliq Khan (Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay)

Best Story

Sarmad Sehbai (Mah-e-Meer)

Ashar Azeem (Malik)

Fizza Ali Mirza (Actor In Law)

Asim Raza (Ho Mann Jahan)

Khaliq Khan (Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai)

Best Dialogue

Yasir Hussain (Lahore Say Aagey)

Ashar Azeem (Malik)

Fizza Ali Meerza (Actor In Law)

Sarmad Sehbai (Mah-e-Meer)

Mehmood Jamal (Rahm)

Best Music

Shani Arshad (Actor In Law)

Zeb Bangash, Fakhir, Ehtesham Malik (Ho Mann Jahan)

Soch Band (Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai)

Haniya Aslam & Justin Gray (Dobara Phir Se)

Shiraz Uppal (Lahore Say Aagey)

Best Lyricist

Oh Khudaya (Actor In Law)

Lar Gayan (Dobara Phir Say)

Baifikriyan (Lahore Say Aagey)

Tootiya Taraa (Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay)

Nazaria (Malik)

Best Singer (Male)

Atif Aslam – Dil Dancer Hogaya (Actor In Law)

Asrar – Shakarwandan (Ho Mann Jahaan)

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Oh Khudaya (Actor In Law)

Soch Band – Tootiya Taraa – (Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay)

Best Singer (Female)

Aima Baig – Bai Fikriyan- (Lahore Say Aagey)

Mai Dhai -Sarak Sarak (Ho Mann Jahan)

Masooma Anwar – Naina Roye (Malik)

Zeb Bangash – Dil Pagla (Ho Mann Jahan)

Natasha Baig – Jhoom Lay (Jannan)

Best Choreographer

Nigah Hussain (Ho Mann Jahan)

Wahab Shah, Hasan Rizvi (Lahore Say Aagey)

James Koroni (Dobara Phir Say)

Faizan Ehbab (Jannan)

Papur Samrath (Mah-e-Meer)

Best Cinematography