NACTA issues threat alert for Islamabad

The National Counter Terrorism Authority on Thursday evening issued a notification about a possible threat alert in Islamabad and Rawaplindi.

According to the document available with Pakistan Today, it is mentioned that unknown terrorists have prepared a suicide bomber named Osama, son of Ali Muhammad, for a possible suicide bombing in Islamabad and Rawaplindi.

“An individual named Ghazali in Quetta is one of the planners of the suicide attack,” reads the letter.

It is further directed to Islamabad and Rawaplindi police to ensure strict vigilance in and around schools, colleges, hospitals, universities and shrines.

Islamabad police has been directed to deploy more security officials in red-zone. Security sources confided Pakistan Today that the shrine of Bari Imam has been closed for public in order to prevent any untoward bloody incident and security at shrine of Goldra Sharif has also been increased.

Security sources briefed this correspondent that there is a possible threat in Islamabad. “After Lahore, Quetta and Karachi, terrorists are now all set to attack soft targets in the capital. They may attack Faisal Mosque on Friday.”